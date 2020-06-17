Video: Dodgers Share Memories of 1988 World Series Championship in Zoom Party

What if they gave a baseball season and nobody came? Yeah, well, I'd rather not think about that possibility just yet. And neither would you.

So instead, let's celebrate the 1988 World Champion Dodgers one more time. Because that's all we've got. And besides, the club sent out invitations to their players, and a bunch of them actually showed up to reminisce. And it was great.

Dieter Ruehle led off the festivities with a fine set at the organ, Alanna Rizzo and Joe Davis represented the broadcast team, with Orel Hershiser acting as both the main host and active participants from the 1988 squad. Also in attendance via Zoom were Fred Claire, John Fogerty, Kirk Gibson, Mickey Hatcher, Jay Howell, Mike Marshall, Steve Sax, Mike Scoiscia, John Shelby and Franklin Stubbs.

Enjoy.

And remember, glove conquers all.

