Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Kiké Hernandez Starting, Hyeseong Kim Batting 8th

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back home after a nine-game road trip as they kick off a series with the National League West rival Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers won all three series on their road trip, and have gone 9-2 over their last 11 games.

As for the Rockies, they have dropped eight consecutive series dating back to April.

The two teams met in Colorado in April, splitting a four-game series at Coors Field. The Dodgers will look to win the series this time around.

Dodgers Activate Kiké Hernandez, DFA Santiago Espinal

The Dodgers made a roster move ahead of Monday's game, activating utility man Kiké Hernández off the injured list and designating infielder Santiago Espinal for assignment.

Hernández is in the lineup at third base on Monday night.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Andy Pages, CF Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Will Smith, C Hyeseong Kim, 2B Kiké Hernández, 3B

Hernández is batting ninth in his season debut, with Kim moving up to the No. 8 spot.

The Dodgers also moved Pages to the cleanup spot and Tucker to the five-hole to separate the left- and right-handed hitters a little more.

Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Monday

Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. The 26-year-old has gone 3-1 with a 4.93 ERA, adding 51 strikeouts to 13 walks over 45.2 innings this year.

Sheehan struggled in his last outing (which was on normal, shorter rest than usual), allowing four runs over four innings against the San Diego Padres.

He faced the Rockies last month, allowing two runs over five innings in a 4-3 Dodgers loss.

Opposite Sheehan will be Rockies right-hander Tanner Gordon, who has a 6.79 ERA across 27.1 innings this season.

Gordon doesn't have a normal "start" this year, but has pitched at least three innings in every relief outing, including a season-high 6.1 innings last week when he allowed seven runs on 12 hits.

He faced the Dodgers last month, allowing six runs on seven hits over four innings of work.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies on Monday Memorial Day

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on Monday, May 25 is 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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