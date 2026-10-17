Dodgers Notes: 5 Players Who May Be Gone, Pat Murphy Takes Shot at LA, Dave Roberts Sends Message
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The Los Angeles Dodgers have plenty of decisions to make as their offseason began much sooner than anticipated. The team at Dodgers On SI reviewed five players who may have played their final game with LA during Thursday evening's elimination.
Speaking of the Dodgers' recent National League Championship Series sweep, Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy took a shot at the two-time defending champions after the series win. Murphy made his comments on the podium as the Brewers were celebrating winning their first pennant since 1982.
"They may have a bunch of Hall of Famers," Murphy said on the FOX broadcast, "but we have a bunch of gamers. And the gamers won this week.
Murphy also spoke during the postgame press conference how much he respects the Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
"I love the Dodgers. I love their players. They've got legendary players. But we came in with a group that would not be denied. They were hungry, very hungry," Murphy said. "I respect Dave. I respect Andrew. I respect the whole organization, from top to bottom, and their history. But we were hungry, and as long as it's an even playing field, we're going to come in and give it our best shot to win. That's exactly what we did."
Finally, Roberts also sent a message after the game, though this one was to his team that has been through and accomplished so much, but fell short of the ultimate goal this season. He was asked how proud he was of his team and what it meant losing to the 103-win Brewers.
"Extremely proud," Robert said. "It never feels good to lose and not accomplish a goal to win the World Series. It started back in the early part of February. I love this team and what we had to go through. It’s one of those things that every night we take the field, people are bringing their best to beat us."
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
5 Dodgers Players Who May Have Played Their Final Game With the Team
Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Sends Message to Dodgers After NLCS Sweep
What Dave Roberts Said After Dodgers Season Ended (And What it Means for This Offseason)
Dodgers Could Lose Front Office Exec to Mariners’ Managerial Opening
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson