Dodgers Notes: 5 Players Who May Be Gone, Pat Murphy Takes Shot at LA, Dave Roberts Sends Message

The Los Angeles Dodgers have plenty of decisions to make as their offseason began much sooner than anticipated. The team at Dodgers On SI reviewed five players who may have played their final game with LA during Thursday evening's elimination.

Speaking of the Dodgers' recent National League Championship Series sweep, Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy took a shot at the two-time defending champions after the series win. Murphy made his comments on the podium as the Brewers were celebrating winning their first pennant since 1982.

"They may have a bunch of Hall of Famers," Murphy said on the FOX broadcast, "but we have a bunch of gamers. And the gamers won this week.

Murphy also spoke during the postgame press conference how much he respects the Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

"I love the Dodgers. I love their players. They've got legendary players. But we came in with a group that would not be denied. They were hungry, very hungry," Murphy said. "I respect Dave. I respect Andrew. I respect the whole organization, from top to bottom, and their history. But we were hungry, and as long as it's an even playing field, we're going to come in and give it our best shot to win. That's exactly what we did."

Finally, Roberts also sent a message after the game, though this one was to his team that has been through and accomplished so much, but fell short of the ultimate goal this season. He was asked how proud he was of his team and what it meant losing to the 103-win Brewers.

"Extremely proud," Robert said. "It never feels good to lose and not accomplish a goal to win the World Series. It started back in the early part of February. I love this team and what we had to go through. It’s one of those things that every night we take the field, people are bringing their best to beat us."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

5 Dodgers Players Who May Have Played Their Final Game With the Team

Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Sends Message to Dodgers After NLCS Sweep

What Dave Roberts Said After Dodgers Season Ended (And What it Means for This Offseason)

Dodgers Could Lose Front Office Exec to Mariners’ Managerial Opening

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Thank you to the best fans in baseball. 💙 pic.twitter.com/02EH8gWViN — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 16, 2026

Yankee fans trying to hate on the dodgers pic.twitter.com/EHq3KfhNVE — KutterIsKing (@KutterIsKing) October 16, 2026

Here's everything Dave Roberts said after the Dodgers' season ended, and what it means for the offseason⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HTRdsJciLA — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 16, 2026

"Overall, we had a lot of chances... Sometimes you come through, sometimes you don't."



- Mookie Betts pic.twitter.com/1QGSYnGhOJ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2026

I already miss it pic.twitter.com/HJV88NQ154 — Nate (@dodgernate) October 17, 2026

Don’t let last night blind you from the fact that the Dodgers won back-to-back World Series titles in 2024 and 2025.



We’re still living through a great era of Dodgers baseball. This dynasty isn’t dead. pic.twitter.com/ne2l1vha8z — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 16, 2026

Despite everything that’s happened in the last 24 hours, the vibes in Dodger Nation feel inexplicably good.



We pocket the Triple-A National Championship, 14 straight MLB playoff berths, and we look forward to 2027. — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (Fan account) (@HyeseongKimMuse) October 16, 2026

Where do the Dodgers go from here?



MLB Now shares their thoughts. pic.twitter.com/XgRxU24MnV — MLB Now (@MLBNow) October 16, 2026

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