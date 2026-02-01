LOS ANGELES — Coming off a World Series run in which they ran out of starting pitching and heavily leaned on their bullpen, the Los Angeles Dodgers were quick to act in free agency by signing Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million contract.

It was the type of deal that eluded Snell when he became a free agent as the reigning National League Cy Young Award. He landed with the San Francisco Giants on a two-year, $62 million deal that included an opt-out clause after the 2024 season.

Snell's contract with the Giants also came with a signing bonus that became payable this year.

The left-hander raved about the Dodgers organization during his introductory press conference and spoke with plenty of excitement over joining a World Series contender. However, that eagerness may have ultimately proved somewhat detrimental as Snell dealt with left shoulder inflammation.

He made just two starts for the Dodgers before going on the 15-day injured list and missing four months. The recovery process twice was stalled because of lingering discomfort when Snell tried to advance in his throwing program.

He made nine starts upon coming off the IL in early August and was plenty dominant as the Dodgers went on to win a second consecutive World Series. That suggested Snell was healthy, but he recently revealed to having pitched through another bout of left shoulder trouble during the playoffs.

It's resulted in a delayed offseason throwing program and has Snell's availability for Opening Day in some doubt.

Blake Snell taking more cautious approach

When Snell appeared at DodgerFest on Saturday, he offered more insight into the shoulder issue he dealt with during the postseason.

"The same thing. Just never felt great, never the normal that I've felt my whole career," he explained."

Snell's offseason has entailed plenty of physical therapy for his ailing left shoulder, and it's proven effective enough that surgery is not necessary. "I mean, it's stronger," Snell said of the current state of his shoulder.

"I know the day I went into PT to the day I left, it's night and day in strength and how it feels."

The biggest change for the 33-year-old is going to come with how he prepares for the season during Spring Training.

"I'm just going to take my time. Last year, I was rushing. I wanted to pitch so bad," Snell recalled. "I feel good. I'm just going to go slower. Last year, I had so much to prove, I got way too excited and I was really pushing to get to spring, get through spring.

"This year, I'm going to be a little slower in how I ramp up. Be a little more smarter on that, but I feel good."

Despite the left shoulder injury impacting his first season with the Dodgers and now possibly impacting 2026, Snell looked back on last year fondly.

"It was perfect. We won the World Series. Me personally, I went through a bunch of ups and downs, but I wouldn't change it," he said. "For us to win, come together, find a way to win, it only made us a stronger team, a more connected team. It just gets me more excited for what we have to do this year."

