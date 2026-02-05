Bobby Miller Trying to Build Back up From 'Rock Bottom'

LOS ANGELES — Once a former top Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect, Bobby Miller's career has been on a downturn since his debut season in 2023.

Miller made 22 starts that year, going 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA, 3.51 FIP and 1.10 WHIP. He started Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, only to struggle as part of a disastrous showing by the Dodgers on the whole.

Miller remained part of the Dodgers' rotation to begin the 2024 season but made just three starts before going on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. That caused Miller to miss two months, and he was demoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City after four starts upon getting activated.

Miller returned to the Dodgers roster in the middle of August and dealt with inconsistency through six starts to finish the season. He pitched in only two games (one start) for the Dodgers last season and was shifted into a bullpen role with the Comets amid more struggles as a starter.

Bobby Miller has 'chip on my shoulder' goal

The Dodgers have a starting rotation that effectively is set, but there is a need to rely on depth given Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki will each require at least five days of rest between outings.

But much of the conversation and projections of which young Dodgers pitchers will help the rotation, Miller's name is not mentioned. The 26-year-old is looking to change that.

"I'm doing great. It's been a good offseason. The goal for me right now is being able to pitch with a chip on my shoulder. That's kind of what I've been doing the last couple years," Miller said during his appearance at DodgerFest.

"That's kind of always the mindset, whether it's going good or bad, always pitching with a chip on my shoulder. You're always fighting for a spot. You know it's always going to be next man up in this organization. That's motivation for me right now. Get back to how I was a few years ago. I know it's still in there, and there's more than that as well.

"There's a lot of motivation this season, especially seeing the team go back-to-back. That's something I'm dying to be a part of and it's a place I want to be for life. I want to be a Dodger for life. That's a big motivation for me."

When further asked if that approach represented more of mentality shift or changes in mechanics, Miller noted it was a combination of the two.

"It's kind of all the above. Mental, physical, health a little bit. Kind of all the above. Really, just focusing on getting that mental strength back. Mental health getting strong, that's been a big focus for me this offseason," he said.

"Like I said, going into Spring Training with a big chip on my shoulder and not being a guy that's going in too comfortable. Starting from rock bottom and working my way back up, just like I did before.”

Recommended articles