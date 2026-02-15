Bryce Harper Has Strong Response to Dodgers 'Bad for Baseball' Narrative

The Los Angeles Dodgers have become a scapegoat for an expected lockout once the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expires in December the team owners who are in favor of implementing an MLB salary cap.

Last year the Dodgers had the most expensive roster in MLB history with a $417.3 million payroll. The total went well past the 2025 MLB luxury tax threshold of $241 million and marked a fifth consecutive season the Dodgers' payroll exceeded the competitive balance tax (CBT) threshold.

The 2026 Dodgers payroll for luxury tax purposes is again on track to exceed $400 million as the team pursues a three-peat. No MLB team has won three World Series in a row since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees, who similarly spent lavishly on payroll.

Bryce Harper defends Dodgers

Although the Dodgers have drawn the ire of other fanbases, owners and some media members, Philadelphia Philies superstar Bryce Harper has remained one of their most ardent supporters.

Harper's latest comments about the Dodgers lauded their scouting and player development, while again dismissing their spending as being bad for baseball, per Tim Kelly of OnPattison.com.

"I love what the Dodgers do, obviously. I mean, they pay the money, they spend the money. They're a great team, they run their team like a business. They run it the right way.



"They understand where they need to put their money into but also, people don't look at this either. Their draft and development is unbelievable. They draft and they develop, and then they trade those guys for big-name guys and then spend the money.



"It bothers me when everybody talks about the Dodgers spending money. No. They draft, they develop, they do it the right way. They understand what it takes to be the best team in baseball.



"You've seen that the last two years. They have so much depth. I mean, I think it was Will Klein, the kid's name was. Came in and threw, like, six shutout innings. He was sitting in Arizona two weeks before. They have that type of dynamic on their club.



"When you think about drafting, developing and things like that, that's why they win a lot of games each year. I love what they do, I understand what they do, I understand the madness behind it.



"But again, each team in baseball has an opportunity to do the same thing. Maybe not at the upper echelon of money, but they can draft, they can develop, they can trade. I think a lot of teams can do that in baseball, and they should."

Harper made similar remarks about the Dodgers last April, saying, "I don't know if people will like this, but I feel like only losers complain about what they're doing. I think they're a great team and a great organization."

Ironically, the Dodgers attempted to sign Harper to the type of short-term, record-setting contract Kyle Tucker agreed to this offseason.

Harper instead signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in March 2019. The mega contract does not include any opt-out clauses, as Harper preferred to make a long-term commitment to the franchise.

Although not at the same level as the Dodgers, the Phillies have regularly been aggressive in free agency under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. In addition to Harper, they have signed the likes of Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, Trea Turner and Aaron Nola to lucrative contracts. Zach Wheeler received a significant contract extension as well.

Moreover, the Phillies demonstrated their financial might by deciding to release Castellanos despite owing him $20 million. The veteran outfielder went on to sign with the San Diego Padres for the MLB minimum salary, slightly reducing the total Philadelphia is still responsible for paying Castellanos.

