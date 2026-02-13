The Los Angeles Dodgers recently announced coaching staffs for their Minor League affiliates, which include six returning managers.

One of those being Scott Hennessey entering his second season as manager of Triple-A Oklahoma City.

His staff consists of bench coach Joe Thon, hitting coach/assistant hitting coordinator, Dylan Nasiatka, outfield/assistant hitting coach David Dahl, pitching coach David Anderson, pitching coach Ryan Dennick, coach/bullpen catcher KJ Hallgren, development associate Tyler Hollow, performance coach Paul Fournier, performance coach Ethan Quarles, head athletic trainer Griffin Boyte and athletic trainer Josh DiLoreto.

It's the start of a new career path for Dahl, an MLB veteran of seven years. The 31-year-old formally announced his retirement this past December.

"Baseball has been my life for as long as I can remember. From being a kid in Alabama chasing a lifelong dream to stepping foot on a big-league field…after 13 seasons and several months to reflect on it, it’s officially time for the next chapter," Dahl wrote in a social media message.



"Thank you, baseball."

Dahl was a former first-round pick of the Colorado Rockies in the 2012 MLB Draft. He went on to debut with the team in 2016 and returned to the Major League level in 2018. Dahl became an All-Star with the Rockies in 2019 but played just one more season with them.

Dahl went on to play for the Texas Rangers (2021), San Diego Padres (2023) and Philadelphia Phillies (2024). He did not play for any team last year.

The Dodgers signed Dahl to a Minor League contract after his brief stint with the Padres in 2023, and he appeared in 54 games for the Comets that year.

Another former MLB outfielder who has joined the Dodgers' coaching ranks upon retiring is Michael Hermosillo. He's on the High-A Great Lakes staff as their outfield/baserunning coach.

Hermosillo, a draft pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2013, had not previously announced his retirement. He last played at the Major League level with the Chicago Cubs in 2022.

The 31-year-old hasn't played in any organizational baseball since participating in the Mexican Winter League after the 2023 season. Hermosillo's last time playing with an affiliate was for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (New York Yankees) in 2023.

Dodgers coach has life-saving surgery

Dahl is going to work alongside Oklahoma City bench coach Joe Thon, who also is known as Dickie Joe Thon.

This past December, Thon was donated a kidney by his father and former All-Star, Dickie Thon. Joe Thon was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth round of the 2010 MLB Draft. His Minor League playing career spanned seven seasons despite being diagnosed with kidney disease in 2011.

Thon now is entering in his second season as a Dodgers Minor League coach after spending last year on the Loons staff as a bench coach.

