Dodgers Bring Back Veteran Infielder on $10 Million Club Option
The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up third baseman Max Muncy's $10 million team option for the 2026 season on Thursday, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez
Muncy has spent the last eight seasons in Los Angeles, making two All-Star games throughout his tenure with the Dodgers.
The third baseman had a roller coaster 2025, however ended the season with solid numbers. He slashed .243/.376/.470 last season, hitting 19 home runs and driving home 67 runs through 100 games.
