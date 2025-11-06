Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Bring Back Veteran Infielder on $10 Million Club Option

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the tenth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up third baseman Max Muncy's $10 million team option for the 2026 season on Thursday, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez

Muncy has spent the last eight seasons in Los Angeles, making two All-Star games throughout his tenure with the Dodgers.

The third baseman had a roller coaster 2025, however ended the season with solid numbers. He slashed .243/.376/.470 last season, hitting 19 home runs and driving home 67 runs through 100 games.

This story will be updated...

