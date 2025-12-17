Former Dodgers First Baseman, Outfielder Receive Hall of Fame Induction

Paul Konerko and Dusty Baker spent the majority of their careers in Major League Baseball with teams other than the Los Angeles Dodgers.

All six of Konerko's All-Star game appearances came as a member of the Chicago White Sox, while Baker spent 11 seasons as a player — and all 26 as a manager — outside Los Angeles.

Nonetheless, the two will be reunited not far from the Dodgers' spring training home in 2026, when they join three others in the latest class to be inducted into the Cactus League Hall of Fame.

Ichiro Suzuki, Paul Konerko, Dusty Baker, Bob Brenly and Geoffrey Gonsher have been elected to the Cactus League Hall of Fame!



⚾️🌵 https://t.co/BQrHgcJHD3 pic.twitter.com/bd1BAUQzhE — The Cactus League (@cactusleagueaz) December 16, 2025

“Congratulations to the members of the 2026 Cactus League Hall of Fame class,” Bridget Binsbacher, Cactus League Executive Director, said in a statement. “The Cactus League Hall of Fame honors those who made outstanding contributions to spring training in Arizona. Some contributed on the field, others behind the scenes. All deserve to be recognized.”

Konerko was the Dodgers' first-round pick in 1994 (the 13th overall player selected in that year's MLB Draft) and debuted in Los Angeles three years later. From 1997-98, he played 55 games in a Dodgers uniform. He was a few months past his 22nd birthday when the Dodgers traded him to the Cincinnati Reds in the deal that sent closer Jeff Shaw to Los Angeles.

By the time he retired in 2014, Konerko had 439 career home runs, 1,412 RBIs, and a lifetime batting average of .279. He was the MVP of the 2005 American League Championship Series and helped the Chicago White Sox win that year's World Series.

Notable to his Cactus League Hall of Fame case, Konerko graduated from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, where he was named 1994 Arizona High School Player of the Year in his senior season.

Baker played for the Dodgers from 1976-83. As an outfielder, he helped the Dodgers reach the National League Championship Series in four of his seven seasons and win the World Series in 1981.

Baker was a Dodger when he made the only two All-Star teams, and won the only two Silver Slugger Awards, of his 19-year playing career.

Baker is most famous for his time as a manager with the San Francisco Giants (1993-2002), Chicago Cubs (2003-06), Cincinnati Reds (2008-13), Washington Nationals (2016-17) and Houston Astros (2020-23). He retired after winning the only World Series of his managerial career in his final season in Houston.

Founded in 2014, the Cactus League Hall of Fame has recognized an assortment of players and non-players who intersected with baseball's annual exhibition season in Arizona. Other Dodgers players and personnel to receive Cactus League Hall of Fame inductions include Frank Robinson, Vin Scully, and Rick Monday.

The Hall of Fame's physical exhibit is located in Mesa, Arizona.

