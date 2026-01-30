Andrew Friedman had Emotional Outburst During Dodgers' World Series Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays played what many have deemed one of the best World Series in MLB history.

The Dodgers were a heavy favorite heading into the matchup despite the Blue Jays finishing the regular season with a better record. After splitting the first two games at Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays and Dodgers played a marathon in Game 3.

There were several momentum swings throughout a long night at Dodger Stadium and times when it appeared the Dodgers would have a walk-off win before the 18th inning.

One such instance was Will Smith's fly ball that traveled 383 feet only to be caught for the first out in the bottom of the 14th inning.

Dodger Stadium erupted when Smith made contact and Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was among those who believed the All-Star catcher had delivered a walk-off home run.

During an appearance on the "Dodgers Territory" show, Friedman revealed he slammed a barstool upon watching the sequence unfold.

"It was a very intense series. Everyone keeps talking about how great it was, and I'm sure it was for a lot of people. There were times I had to step back and remember to breathe, to take breaths.



"Something I'm not very proud of, I may or may not have spiked a barstool in that Game 3. And it's because of the range of emotions. Will Smith hits a ball to center, that in my mind, is definitely a homer. And Varsho goes back, catches it. So I'm like, the excitement of the homer to the catch, and I might've accidentally let the barstool slip."

After multiple innings of players taking big swings, Freddie Freeman again filled the role of hero with a walk-off homer in the 18th inning.

That made Freeman the first player in MLB history to hit multiple walk-off home runs in the World Series. His first such blast came against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series.

Andrew Friedman comments on Dodgers roster

The Dodgers have been at the center of another busy offseason, signing Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker to record-setting contracts. With that, Friedman recently suggested the team would not make any other significant additions.

"It feels pretty well set," Friedman said of the Dodgers' roster. "I think there's still some things we're kicking around, some conversations that have been ongoing for a little bit that we're going to continue to look to enhance and build up depth."



