Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Makes History With World Series Game 7 Home Run
Miguel Rojas didn't just breathe new life into the Dodgers' championship hopes with his home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday. He etched his name in baseball history.
More news: Shohei Ohtani Sets Dodgers, MLB Records in World Series Game 3
Rojas became the first player in MLB history with a game-tying home run in the ninth inning or later of a World Series Game 7.
Rojas' solo home run against Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman tied the game 4-4 in the ninth inning.
By championship Win Probability Added, Rojas' home run was the ninth-biggest play in major league history, adding 35.5 percent to the Dodgers' chances of winning the World Series.
Making the homer all the less likely, Rojas was the Dodgers' number-9 hitter. He entered the game 0-for-5 in the World Series. He didn't have a hit in the National League Championship Series either, and had been held off the scoresheet since Oct. 1 — Game 2 of the Dodgers' NL Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds.
More news: Blue Jays' Gold Glove Award Winner Heaps Praise on Dodgers' Will Smith
But manager Dave Roberts kept Rojas in the lineup for Game 7, one day after he made a couple pivotal defensive plays at second base to help the Dodgers win Game 6 on Friday.
Rojas went 0-for-3 in the game, but he completed a rare 7-4 double play to end it. He caught Kiké Hernández's throw from left field, and tagged the bag before Addison Barger could slide in safely.
The game-ending double play preserved the Dodgers' 3-1 victory, setting the stage for a dramatic Game 7 on Saturday.
Max Muncy's home run in the eighth inning against Trey Yesavage pulled the Dodgers within 4-3. Rojas, batting with one out, pulled a 3-and-2 slider from Hoffman 387 feet over the fence for a game-tying home run.
More to come on this story.