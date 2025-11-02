Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Makes History With World Series Game 7 Home Run

J.P. Hoornstra

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas (72) celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre on Saturday.
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas (72) celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre on Saturday.
Miguel Rojas didn't just breathe new life into the Dodgers' championship hopes with his home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday. He etched his name in baseball history.

Rojas became the first player in MLB history with a game-tying home run in the ninth inning or later of a World Series Game 7.

Rojas' solo home run against Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman tied the game 4-4 in the ninth inning.

By championship Win Probability Added, Rojas' home run was the ninth-biggest play in major league history, adding 35.5 percent to the Dodgers' chances of winning the World Series.

Making the homer all the less likely, Rojas was the Dodgers' number-9 hitter. He entered the game 0-for-5 in the World Series. He didn't have a hit in the National League Championship Series either, and had been held off the scoresheet since Oct. 1 — Game 2 of the Dodgers' NL Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds.

But manager Dave Roberts kept Rojas in the lineup for Game 7, one day after he made a couple pivotal defensive plays at second base to help the Dodgers win Game 6 on Friday.

Rojas went 0-for-3 in the game, but he completed a rare 7-4 double play to end it. He caught Kiké Hernández's throw from left field, and tagged the bag before Addison Barger could slide in safely.

The game-ending double play preserved the Dodgers' 3-1 victory, setting the stage for a dramatic Game 7 on Saturday.

Max Muncy's home run in the eighth inning against Trey Yesavage pulled the Dodgers within 4-3. Rojas, batting with one out, pulled a 3-and-2 slider from Hoffman 387 feet over the fence for a game-tying home run.

