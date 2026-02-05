2025 Dodgers World Series Champion Getting Spring Training Opportunity with Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers dealt with a rash of injuries throughout the 2025 season, which created opportunities for various players.

That was especially true when Max Muncy dealt with a Grade 1 right oblique strain in August. It was Muncy's second injury of the season and came shortly after he returned from a bone bruise in his left knee.

Facing a need for infield depth, the Dodgers claimed Buddy Kennedy off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. He went on to appear in seven games for the Dodgers, each of them at third base. Kennedy had one hit and one RBI in 17 at-bats.

Kennedy was designated for assignment in late August as a corresponding move to the Dodgers activating Kiké Hernández off the injured list. He cleared waivers but elected free agency rather than accepting an assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The #SFGiants have extended non-roster invitations for Major League Spring Training to the following 19 players: pic.twitter.com/gVdtnPPKF9 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 4, 2026

The Dodgers were the fifth organization Kennedy joined since being picked by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Kennedy signed a Minor League contract with the Blue Jays in September but didn't reach the Majors. He became a free agent during the offseason and signed a Minor League deal with the San Francisco Giants.

As Kennedy is looking to make his way back to the Major League level, he was among 19 players the Giants announced as non-roster invitees to big league camp in Spring Training this year.

Despite spending time up with the Philadelphia Phillies, Blue Jays and Dodgers, Kennedy appeared in just 13 games last season. He played in 14 games in 2024, split between the Detroit Tigers and Phillies.

Kennedy's career high for games played is 30, which came with the Diamondbacks during the 2022 season.

The Giants are holding their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Tuesday at Scottsdale Stadium. Their first full-squad workout is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15.

Buddy Kennedy was guaranteed 2025 World Series ring

Because of playing for the Blue Jays and Dodgers last year, Kennedy was guaranteed a World Series ring regardless of the outcome. So too was Jose Ureña, who began the 2025 season with the New York Mets.

Ureña was designated for assignment and signed a Minor League contract with the Blue Jays after clearing waivers. He later received a Major League deal with the Dodgers as they were in search of bullpen help.

Ureña also pitched for the Minnesota Twins before finishing the season with the Los Angeles Angels.

If Kennedy manages to make the Giants' roster, he conceivably could receive his 2025 Dodgers World Series ring as soon as April 21, when the teams begin a series at Oracle Park.

