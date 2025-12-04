Former Dodgers Outfielder Expected to Land With Big Market Team, LA in Mix

Could the Los Angeles Dodgers engineer a reunion with old friend Cody Bellinger?

The free agent outfielder is one of the better players at his position available on the open market. With the Dodgers desperately needing an upgrade at one of the corner outfield spots, there's been some conjecture that Bellinger could find his way back to the place where he career began.

More news: Dodgers Executive Reveals What He Missed About Shohei Ohtani as an Amateur Scout

Reporter Jon Morosi of MLB Network appeared on the Hot Stove segment where he broke down the Bellinger sweepstakes. Interestingly enough, a host of big market teams — including the Dodgers — are heavily involved.

“Cody Bellinger, a very popular name right now across Major League Baseball. I was told that no fewer than three large-market teams are actively courting Cody Bellinger. Yes, the two New York teams, and then potentially also the Phillies and the Dodgers. So maybe actually four big-market teams are showing interest in Bellinger.”

Yankees? Mets? Phillies? Dodgers?@jonmorosi provides an update on the active market for free agent Cody Bellinger. pic.twitter.com/X8jVnnhgSV — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 3, 2025

The Yankees probably are the prohibitive favorite to land Bellinger. Having said that, the Mets have the deepest pockets in the league. If they want Bellinger bad enough, they likely will land him given their need for a massive defensive upgrade in the outfield.

Philadelphia also makes real sense especially if Kyle Schwarber ends up leaving in free agency. Bellinger is one of those versatile players that simply makes sense on any ballclub looking to win. He can play at first base and virtually anywhere in the outfield at an above-average level.

Bellinger has postseason experience from his time with the Yankees and the Dodgers. He's also revamped his game to be more of a contact hitter with less emphasis on hitting homers and more on putting the ball in play.

As it pertains specifically to the Dodgers, Bellinger in theory would be a far more cost-effective option compared to Kyle Tucker. He has experience playing in the pressure cooker of Los Angeles, and won't be bothered by the bright lights and expectations.

The Dodgers probably would consider him on a deal around three or four years. If the price and/or years exceed where the team is comfortable, a shorter-term deal with a higher AAV could be something worth exploring given the desire to maximize the prime of the team's somewhat-aging core.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.