Andrew Friedman's Encouraging Response to Freddie Freeman's Retirement Plan

Freddie Freeman is entering his fifth season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and remains under contract with the team through 2027.

Although Freeman is firmly focused on helping the Dodgers three-peat in 2026, the perennial All-Star allowed himself to look ahead a bit and outline a rough retirement plan. Freeman shared he hopes to reach 20 Major League seasons and would like to retire with the Dodgers.

It's a possibiity president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman expressed support of.

Dodgers open to Freddie Freeman finishing career in LA

While speaking with Alanna Rizzo on "Foul Territory," Friedman said he hopes Freeman retires as a member of the Dodgers.

"The impact that he's had on the field, off the field, has been incredible. He has been right in the thick of so many incredible moments.



"I didn't think going into that offseason that he would be wearing Dodger Blue. And now I don't want to picture him in a different uniform. And so our hope is that he does finish his career here and hopefully has some more rings on his fingers.



"The impact he's had is not lost on us."

So far in his Dodgers career, Freeman has hit .310/.391/.516 with 180 doubles, 96 home runs and 381 RBI in 614 games over four seasons. Freeman played in 159 games during his first Dodgers season, then 161 in 2023, and 147 in each of the last two years.

How can Freddie Freeman retire with Dodgers?

The Dodgers certainly remain committed to Freeman as their first baseman for the next two seasons, but if he is to achieve the personal goal of playing 20 years, that will require action by the team.

There are two conceivable paths for Freeman and the Dodgers to remain connected beyond 2027. They could attempt to sign the veteran to an extension before his current deal expires, or wait for Freeman to become a free agent and sign him to a new contract at that point.

Max Muncy has routinely been the beneficiary of contract extensions, signing each of his four deals below market value.

If Freeman plays out his Dodgers contract signed before the 2022 season, he will become a free agent at age 38. That historically does not bode well for a player, but Freeman's consistent production should allow for relative ease in securing a short-term contract.

What could complicate matters with the Dodgers is if they believe Freeman at that point would need to take on more of a designated hitter role, which of course is occupied by Shohei Ohtani.