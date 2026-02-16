Manny Machado Uses Expletive When Discussing Dodgers' Spending

Manny Machado and the Los Angeles Dodgers have a complicated past that includes plenty of tense moments, but the San Diego Padres superstar joined the Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper in speaking positively about the team.

With the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) set to expire on Dec. 1, 2026, the widely held expectation is MLB owners will impose a lockout. Formal negotiations with the Players Association (MLBPA) will likely start in the coming months, but figure to prove futile.

The Dodgers find themselves at the center of the sport not just because of their back-to-back World Series title but with a payroll that is projected to exceed $400 million for a second consecutive season.

Although the Dodgers' dominance, particularly in the National League West, has made it difficult on the Padres, Machado views them as a model franchise.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Machado is firmly on board with the Dodgers' spending and overall organizational approach.

“I (expletive) love it," Machado said Sunday morning. “I think every team should be doing it. They’re figured out a way to do it, and the (stuff) is (expletive) great for the game honestly. I think every team has the ability to do it. So, I hope all 30 teams could learn from it."

What other teams are capable of committing to in terms of payroll has long been a sticking point in CBA negotiations. Small-market teams claim they aren't able to keep pace with the deep-pocketed Dodgers and it's fueled speculation of a possible MLB salary cap.

While there isn't any denying the Dodgers have financial advantages that other teams don't--namely a regional TV rights contract that pays them hundreds of millions each season--there is certainly room for improvement from smaller markets.

To believe every team can spend like the Dodgers do, or that some teams aren't capable of making larger financial commitments, are both disingenuous. And while the Dodgers are looking to three-peat this year, MLB's postseason history has proven time and again that a high payroll does not guarantee a World Series title.

Just last year, the Dodgers needed to win back-to-back games on the road while facing elimination, and did so while receiving remarkable contributions in key moments. Any of which that could've swung in favor of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bryce Harper 'loves' how Dodgers operate

Harper first commented on the Dodgers' payroll early last year and now as the Phillies prepare for a new season, he again came to their defense.

Rather than subscribing the narrative that the Dodgers have ruined baseball, Harper gave them credit for excelling in drafting and player development, two areas he believes critics overlook.

"I love what the Dodgers do, obviously. I mean, they pay the money, they spend the money. They're a great team, they run their team like a business. They run it the right way," Harper began.

"They understand where they need to put their money into but also, people don't look at this either. Their draft and development is unbelievable. They draft and they develop, and then they trade those guys for big-name guys and then spend the money.

"It bothers me when everybody talks about the Dodgers spending money. No. They draft, they develop, they do it the right way. They understand what it takes to be the best team in baseball.

"You've seen that the last two years. They have so much depth. I mean, I think it was Will Klein, the kid's name was. Came in and threw, like, six shutout innings. He was sitting in Arizona two weeks before. They have that type of dynamic on their club.

"When you think about drafting, developing and things like that, that's why they win a lot of games each year. I love what they do, I understand what they do, I understand the madness behind it.

"But again, each team in baseball has an opportunity to do the same thing. Maybe not at the upper echelon of money, but they can draft, they can develop, they can trade. I think a lot of teams can do that in baseball, and they should."

Recommended articles