MLB Analyst Doubts Shohei Ohtani Will Be in Cy Young Conversation for Dodgers

For the first time since the 2023 MLB season, two-way star Shohei Ohtani entered the year with no injury restrictions. After undergoing his second major surgery on his elbow in 2023, Ohtani didn't pitch in 2024, and his pitching start was delayed in 2025.

But this year, he is a full go for the Los Angeles Dodgers, which may be a scary thought for the rest of baseball. Ohtani has only gotten better with Los Angeles over the last few years, and he was excellent on both sides of the ball for them in 2025.

Ohtani made 14 regular-season starts for the Dodgers last season after returning from his injury. Overall, he pitched 47 innings, registering an ERA of 2.87 for Los Angeles.

The right-handed pitcher came into the 2026 season with a lofty goal of going after the Cy Young award in the National League. And if any star can make it happen, it's him.

However, one MLB insider has halted this idea of Ohtani winning the award. Mark DeRosa of MLB Network doesn't believe that Ohtani will pitch enough to go after the Cy Young.

"I don't think he needs to. And if they are trying to three-peat, team is greater than personal accomplishment. I know he wants to win a Cy Young in his career, but I don't think he needs to. With the depth of what they have, I don't think he needs to attack this," DeRosa said.

Will Shohei Ohtani be in the NL Cy Young conversation by the end of the season? #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/wmuOe0mxm4 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 5, 2026

The Dodgers do have a collection of starting pitchers that they can throw out, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan, Justin Wrobleski and others. This could see Ohtani be given multiple rest days throughout the year, and it may play to DeRosa's point.

Ohtani looked great in his first start for the Dodgers this season, firing six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. The star allowed just one hit and struck out six batters along the way.

If Ohtani can stay healthy, he will certainly have a chance to win the award. Ohtani was in the Cy Young conversation in the American League back in 2022 when he made 28 starts for the Los Angeles Angels, putting up an ERA of 2.33.

The two-way star finished fourth in voting that season, and it seems that he wants to capture this honor. But Ohtani may also not have a chance, especially with the Dodgers prioritizing his health over everything throughout the long year.

Los Angeles has a chance to go for a three-peat, so making sure that Ohtani is ready for the playoffs will be the priority. But if Ohtani can perform at a high enough level while staying healthy all season, the Dodgers will gladly allow him to go after this goal.

“I only think he’s getting a little better,” catcher Will Smith said.

Ohtani is off to a great start to open the new season, and he is one of the better competitors that the sport has seen in some time. Once he gets his mind set on something, it could be tough to shift him away from it. However, he will always prioritize team goals over any he has for himself individually.

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