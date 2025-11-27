Dodgers Could Block Roki Sasaki From Playing in World Baseball Classic

If the Los Angeles Dodgers had it their way, they'd likely seal all of their players in bubble wrap before the start of the 2026 regular season.

The wear and tear the team has endured over its back-to-back run is real. With an older roster, there's even more of an emphasis in taking the offseason to rest and recover. However, the upcoming World Baseball Classic in March 2026 has thrown a serious wrench into these plans.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times broke down the potentially tricky situation for the Dodgers this offseason pertaining to three of their star players in Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Ohtani has already made his intentions known that he will represent his country at the 2026 WBC. The status of Yoshinobu Yamamoto is up in the air — though given what he did for the Dodgers in the postseason, the franchise would likely be obligated to acquiesce to a possible request for him to play for Team Japan, too.

Sasaki is a different story, as Harris details in his article.

"The Dodgers could choose to block Sasaki’s participation in the WBC, since he spent much of last year on the 60-day injured list, but have not yet given any indication about whether they would do so. The club can’t do the same with Yamamoto, but could still try advocating for him to be used more conservatively in the tournament coming off his especially burdensome postseason performance.

"For now, at least, what is known is that Ohtani will participate in some capacity. But whether he, or his Japanese Dodgers teammates, will pitch in the tournament will remain a subplot as the offseason progresses."

There's real hope Yamamoto opts to skip the tournament. He was the most important pitcher for the franchise during the postseason run. He also logged the most innings of any starter in the regular season. While Ohtani will surely compete as a hitter, there's also probably a secret wish he chooses to simply participate at the plate rather than also on the mound.

As for Sasaki, despite the brilliant postseason run in which he was thrust into a de facto closer role, he's still not yet a finished product. The tinkering will likely continue throughout the offseason in trying to make him as good of a starter as possible. This includes his continued work in maintaining velocity and proper mechanics.

It ultimately will be quite interesting to see how this whole scenario plays itself out.

