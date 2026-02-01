Dave Roberts Feels 'Really Good' With Biggest Shohei Ohtani Decision for World Baseball Classic

Earlier in the offseason Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the organization would be understanding and support Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki all pitching for Team Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic even if there was inherent risk.

The Dodgers' actual preference may have differed from public comments, and the end result is going to end up being favorable. The team prevented Sasaki from being included on the Samurai Japan roster because he spent an extended period on the 60-day injured list last season due to a right shoulder impingement.

Yamamoto assured his offseason workouts have him in shape to pitch in the WBC without compromising his 2026 season with the Dodgers.

That left Ohtani as the only question mark with respect to his two-way ability. Team Japan manager Hirokazu Ibata recently said whether or not Ohtani pitches in the World Baseball Classic wouldn't become known until he started throwing in camp.

When Ohtani spoke with media at DodgerFest on Saturday, he too indicated a decision had not yet been made.

“I have to see how my body feels," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. "Feel the progression of throwing and see what happens.” Ohtani added he was "fully prepared" to be a designated hitter for Team Japan.

Shohei Ohtani only to DH in WBC

Roberts' turn to meet with media came one hour later, and left no such doubt regarding Ohtani's outlook as a pitcher.

“He’s not going to pitch in the WBC," Roberts definitively stated. "But he will be ramping up his arm to get ready for this season."

That Ohtani is not pitching for his country during the tournament comes as a mild surprise considering his enjoyment in doing so and importance of the WBC to Japan. However, the fact remains that the 31-year-old is entering his first full season as a pitcher since having a second Tommy John surgery.

“I wasn’t surprised. I can’t even say I was relieved," Roberts said. "I think he wants to--understanding what he did last year, what he had to go through to then, how best to prepare himself for ’26 to do both--it just seemed like the right decision. So, I wasn’t surprised, and feel really good with that one.”

Roberts also clarified it was "absolutely" Ohtani's decision to not pitch for Team Japan. “It was absolutely his call.”

As a pitcher in the 2023 WBC, Ohtani finished with a 1.86 ERA and collected 11 strikeouts over 9.2 innings.

