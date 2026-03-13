Shohei Ohtani Continues With Carefully Managed Pitching Ramp-Up

Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan are back in Miami as they sit just three wins away from repeating as World Baseball Classic champions.

Ohtani helped lead the Samurai Japan team to a WBC title at loanDepot Park in 2023, so being back at the stadium certainly brings about fond memories. Particularly since it's the stadium Ohtani established the 50-50 club.

But it's also where the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar now continues to prepare for a full season of pitching.

It's not clear how many times Ohtani has pitched in a simulated game since leaving Spring Training, but he made it clear that was part of the plan upon leaving Dodgers camp in Arizona.

“I’ll do everything in my power to make sure the quality and the volume are in a good place," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton last month. "And with the limited opportunities I do have being in a live situation, I just have to do the best I can in those situations.”

Ohtani did not pitch in a Cactus League game before leaving Spring Training, but Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman suggested the team would look to have him take the mound during the exhibition Freeway Series.

It's plausible Ohtani will throw a bullpen session on March 15, which would be an off day for Team Japan before playing in the WBC semifinals should they defeat Venezuela on Saturday.

Shohei Ohtani reacts to pitching progression

Ohtani pitched to teammates in a simulated game, completing four innings. He faced a total of 18 batters, striking out seven and throwing a total of 59 pitches.

"I think everything is going well," Ohtani said through an interpreter after his live BP session.

Although Ohtani is pleased with his preparation for the regular season, he reiterated pitching in the WBC is not going to be an option under any circumstance.

"There is no chance," Ohtani said. "I will not be able to pitch."

The assumption was Ohtani being limited to only a designated hitter role with Team Japan was a decision largely driven by the Dodgers, but manager Dave Roberts revealed it was one the two-way star arrived at.

Roberts believes it highlight's Ohtani's focus and commitment to the Dodgers as they look to complete a three-peat. Amid talks of potentially becoming the first Japanese pitcher to ever win a Cy Young Award, Ohtani said his primary concern is remaining healthy in 2026.