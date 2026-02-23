Review: 'Homecoming: The Tokyo Series' Documentary on Dodgers' Trip to Japan

The Los Angeles Dodgers began a triumphant 2025 season in memorable fashion by facing the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series.

Their trip to Japan also included playing two exhibition games as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki were celebrated in their native country. So too were Cubs teammates Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga.

It was all captured for a documentary, "Homecoming: The Tokyo Series," directed by Jason Sterman. Produced by Supper Club and in coordination with MLB Studios and BD4, the one hour and 40-minute film is showing in theaters on Feb. 23 and 24, distributed by Fathom Entertainment.

Dodgers On SI was provided an advanced screening of "Homecoming: The Tokyo Series" for review.

'Homecoming: The Tokyo Series' review

The film begins with scenes from city life and inside the Tokyo Dome as a voiceover details the success Japanese players have had in the Major Leagues and how it can influence future generations.

Before viewers are introduced to the Japanese stars, they meet Yasuko “Obachan” Tanahara, who along with her husband, coach the Yamadanishi Little Wolf youth team. Tanahara explains her belief baseball extends beyond the field of play and includes the need to teach them to be kind and respectful.

That becomes a common theme with the film, as it further highlights a well-documented passion for the sport in Japan.

That sentiment particularly resonates with Yamamoto, who recalled attending games at the Tokyo Dome while growing up and mentioned wanting to create those same lasting memories.

While scenes from games at the Tokyo Dome are highlighted throughout, the film does not serve as a direct recap. Instead, Sterman further dives into the celebration and culture of baseball in the country. That includes a trip to Oshu, Iwate, where Ohtani was born.

One particularly powerful scene transitions from Opening Day highlights of Ohtani, Yamamoto, Suzuki and Imanaga, back to the Little Wolf team playing in Osaka. "This is my reason for living," Tanahara says of teaching baseball.

Near the end of the film is an in-stadium look at Ohtani being presented with the Player of the Game Award upon the conclusion of the Tokyo Series. Ohtani expressed some of the nerves he was feeling and gratitude with having a successful showing in front of his home country.

"This has truly been a great memory," Ohtani said in Japanese. "And I'd love it if I could play games like this again here someday."