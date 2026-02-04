Shohei Ohtani Ahead of Schedule at 2026 Dodgers Spring Training

Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers and catchers do not have their first official workout of 2026 Spring Training scheduled until Feb. 13, but Shohei Ohtani is ahead of that timeline.

The calendar for Ohtani was already slightly accelerated due to his planned participation in the World Baseball Classic this year.

All pitchers and catchers playing in the 2026 WBC must report to their respective team camps no later than Feb. 11. Position Players participating in the WBC are due no later than Feb. 12.

In a scene captured by Japanese reporter Masaya Kotani, Ohtani has already been spotted at Camelback Ranch. He spent a portion of Wednesday throwing against a plyo wall.

Ohtani, like several others on the team, has regularly reported to Dodgers Spring Training ahead of the mandatory date.

The 31-year-old is entering his third season with the Dodgers and first full year as a pitcher since having a second Tommy John surgery. Manager Dave Roberts said during DodgerFest that the plan was for Ohtani to be ready as a pitcher by Opening Day.

However, the Dodgers are still planning on providing him with at least five days of rest between outings.

Although Ohtani was going through a pitching exercise during his workout on Wednesday, he won't take the mound for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic. Roberts conveyed that decision was made by Ohtani, but it's since been reported that he was unlikely to obtain insurance coverage to pitch.

Ohtani memorably pitched and hit during the 2023 WBC en route to earning MVP honors for the international tournament.

Team Japan is in Pool C for this year's World Baseball Classic. They're accompanied by Australia, Chinese Taipei, Czech Republic and South Korea. Pool C plays their first-round games at the Tokyo Dome from March 5-10.

Thus, Ohtani, like fellow WBC commits, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Edwin Díaz, Hyeseong Kim and Will Smith, is going to be a limited participant in Spring Training with the Dodgers this year.

2026 Dodgers Spring Training details

The 2026 Dodgers Spring Training schedule begins Feb. 21, with a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

The Dodgers remain on the road the next afternoon before playing their Camelback Ranch opener against the Seattle Mariners on Feb. 23.

Overall, the Dodgers' schedule for 2026 Spring Training consists of 28 Cactus League games being played in a span of 27 days. They have split-squad dates on Feb. 28 and March 15.

