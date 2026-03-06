Shohei Ohtani Starts World Baseball Classic in Grand Fashion

Team Japan started their World Baseball Classic title defense with a 13-0 route of Chinese Taipei in seven innings, led by a near-historic performance from Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto's scoreless outing.

Yamamoto walked three batters but held Team Chinese Taipei without a run over 2.2 innings. He threw 53 pitches in the start, finishing below the 65-pitch maximum in place for the opening round. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had indicated the plan was for Yamamoto to pitch three innings in his first WBC start.

Shohei Ohtani hits grand slam

Ohtani's impact on the game was immediate as he lined the first pitch of the night into right field for a leadoff double. Team Japan wasn't able to capitalize on the opportunity, but set a record in the second inning by scoring 10 runs.

Their outburst started on a grand slam from Ohtani that sent the Tokyo Dome into a frenzy. Despite being out in front of a curveball from Chinese Taipei starting pitcher H.C. Chang, Ohtani still had enough behind his off-balance swing to clear the high wall in right field.

His RBI single extended the Team Japan lead to 10-0 in the second inning.

Ohtani finished 3-for-4 with five RBI and a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. The 31-year-old not only is trying to help Team Japan repeat as WBC champions, but also secure his second tournament MVP Award.

Ohtani will need to do so without pitching in the 2026 Classic. He arrived at a decision to only be a designated hitter in the interest of preservering his health for a first full season of pitching since having a second career Tommy John surgery.

Given that outlook, Ohtani's time in the WBC is going to include working in bullpen sessions and facing batters during off days in the schedule. The Dodgers are anticipating Ohtani being part of their Opening Day rotation that otherwise has multiple questions to address.

Next WBC game for Samurai Japan

Team Japan's next game is Saturday, March 7, against Team Korea. First pitch at the Tokyo Dome is scheduled for 2 a.m. PT, and the game is going to air live on FS1.

The matchup is going to pit Dodgers teammates against each other as Hyeseong Kim is playing for the Korean national team. Korea started their pool play with an 11-4 win against Czechia. Kim went 0-for-3 with one run scored, one walk and one strikeout.