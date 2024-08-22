Dodgers Surprisingly Designate Veteran Outfielder for Assignment
The Dodgers have designated veteran outfielder Jason Heyward for assignment, a surprising but foreseeable transaction as the Dodgers cement their roster for the stretch run.
Robert Murray of FanSided was the first to report the news.
Heyward, 35, was hitting .208 with six home runs and 28 RBIs in 173 at-bats this season, after re-signing a one-year contract with the Dodgers in Dec. 2023.
In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers activated veteran Chris Taylor from the injured list. Taylor's return meant the Dodgers were effectively out of 26-man roster spots for him, Heyward, utliity player Kiké Hernandez and reserve outfielder Kevin Kiermaier.
A five-time Gold Glove winner and All-Star early in his career, Heyward effectively wore out his welcome with the Chicago Cubs, with whom he won a World Series in 2016.
Heyward batted .204 over 48 games with the Cubs in 2022, then rejuvenated his career in Los Angeles after signing a free-agent contract with the Dodgers prior to the 2023 season.
Last season, Heyward proved himself a reliable platoon outfielder and backup to Mookie Betts by slashing .249/.340/.473 while seeing time at all three outfield positions and (briefly) first base.
Unfortunately Heyward failed to produce at the same clip in 2024, although his sixth home run of the season — a three-run shot in the Dodgers' 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday — was the game-winning hit in what could prove to be his final at-bat as a Dodger.
Wednesday, manager Dave Roberts alluded to the difficult decision facing the club in order to accommodate Taylor's return.
"We still have to talk through the off-day, see how things are going to play out," Roberts said. "This roster is going to look different on the position player side on Friday."
Taylor is under contract through 2025 on a contract that pays him $13 million this year and next. The Dodgers hold a $12 million option for 2026 on Taylor, as well.
The 33-year-old utility player has struggled in 64 games this season himself, slashing .167/.277/.265. Between his positional versatility (Taylor can play every position other than pitcher or catcher) and the additional year on his contract, that could have been enough to tip the scales in his favor.
A right-handed hitter, Taylor has played nine of his 11 major league seasons with the Dodgers. He batted .237/.326/.420 last season with 15 homers and 56 RBIs in 117 games. he also stole 16 bases in 19 attempts. Taylor made his only All-Star team with the Dodgers in 2021 and was the co-Most Valuable Player of the 2017 NLCS.
Kiermaier has won four Gold Glove awards in center field and has also been much better with the bat as of late. Additionally, he's a left-handed hitter, just like Heyward.
Heyward will likely head to free agency. As long as he is in an organization by Sept. 1, either on his team's major or minor league depth chart, he can compete for them in the postseason.