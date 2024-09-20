Edwin Díaz's Entrance Looks Ever Cooler if You’re Flying Over Citi Field
It's true that New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz hasn't been his best self for much of 2024—his mortal 3.59 ERA can attest to that.
However, you can't say that Diaz doesn't know how to enter a ballgame.
Since the Mets' 2022 breakthrough—when they went 101–61 and made their first postseason in six years—Diaz's entrance has become synonymous with New York's renaissance. He strides onto the field to "Narcos" by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, Citi Field transforms into a pulsing club, and the other team usually loses.
As SNY indicated in a Friday morning tweet, the scene is even more mesmerizing from the air.
Citi Field, like its predecessor in Shea Stadium, is a stone's throw from LaGuardia Airport.
The Mets, for their part, are a stone's throw from a playoff appearance; they lead the Atlanta Braves by two games in the race for the National League's final wild-card playoff spot entering Friday.