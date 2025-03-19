Elly De La Cruz Made One of the Coolest Plays of Spring Training Look Way Too Easy
Baseball is back, which means Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz is back to doing really cool things on almost a daily basis.
The 23-year-old did just that in Monday's spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels when he made a sweet play in the field look way too easy.
In case you missed it, Reds pitcher Tony Santillan had a comebacker bounce of his body and head toward short. De La Cruz had to react quickly to the ball as he was heading the other direction and then fired an absolute laser to first for the out.
Check this out:
Goodness.
Reds fans can't wait for the season to start, and rightfully so with De La Cruz doing things like that almost every game.
