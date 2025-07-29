Elly De La Cruz, Shohei Ohtani Go Viral With Special Moment During Dodgers-Reds Game
The Cincinnati Reds hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night, which meant two of the most exciting players in baseball—Shohei Ohtani and Elly De La Cruz—were on the field at the same time.
After Ohtani hit a double in the fifth inning the two were able to share a special moment at second base, as they were seen having a nice conversation with big smiles on their faces.
"How cool that a kid from the Dominican Republic, grew up speaking Spanish has worked hard to learn English visits with a guy from Japan," Dodgers announcer Joe Davis said. "The universal language of baseball."
Here's that moment:
Ohtani and the Dodgers got the win, 5-2, but fans really loved seeing that moment at second base.
