Evan Longoria to Sign Contract, Officially Retire As Member of Tampa Bay Rays

The longtime third baseman is hanging up his cleats after 16 seasons.

Mike Kadlick

Longoria will retire as a member of the Rays.
Longoria will retire as a member of the Rays. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Evan Longoria is officially retiring from baseball.

After 16 seasons, the longtime third baseman is set to sign a one-day contract with the Tampa Bay Rays on June 7 before calling it a career with the team that drafted him back in 2006.

Longoria spent the first decade of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays before being traded to the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2018 season. He then played five seasons in the Bay Area but struggled to stay healthy. Longoria's most recent MLB stint was with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023.

Throughout his impressive career, Longoria was named an American League All-Star three times (2008 to '10), and won three Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger Award, and the 2008 AL Rookie of the Year Award. He is the franchise's leader in hits (1,471), RBI (892), runs (780), and home runs (261).

The Rays will honor Longoria at a pregame ceremony from George M. Steinbrenner Field on June 7 ahead of their matchup against the Miami Marlins.

