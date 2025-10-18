Every Angle of Eugenio Suárez's Clutch Grand Slam As Mariners Claim ALCS Game 5
The Mariners are one win away from the first World Series appearance in franchise history after their 6-2 win over the Blue Jays in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series Friday.
Third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who Seattle acquired from the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline, hit two home runs on the night, including a massive grand slam in the eighth to break a 2-2 tie. Star catcher Cal Raleigh, Major League Baseball's home run leader, hit a homer to tie the game to lead off the inning. The bases were loaded for Suárez after walks to Jorge Polanco, Josh Naylor and Randy Arozarena.
It was Suárez's night, as he provided Seattle fans with a moment they won't forget any time soon with a 351-foot grand slam to opposite field.
A view from the stands captured the incredible crowd pop at T-Mobile Park after Suárez's franchise-changing swing:
The MLB posted a bird's-eye view shot of the moment that showcased the madness:
And another angle from center field that shows the pure elation from the Mariners' base runners:
And one more awesome view from the field level posted by the Mariners' social team:
Suárez was 2-for-3 with a walk on the night and drove in five of Seattle's six runs. His teammates gave him a well-deserved celebratory bath in his postgame interview following the win, knowing he just gave the city and himself a moment to remember, calling it the biggest home run of his career.
"For our fans, they have been waiting a long time for this moment and we are here to give it to them," he said via FOX Sports. "We're here to fight for a World Series. We want to give it to them. We want to stay in the fight and we needed them to stay with us in the fight."
Now, Seattle heads back to Toronto for Game 6 Sunday, where they need to win one of their next two games to give their fans what they've waited for.