MLB Fans Were Fuming After Kyle Tucker Agreed to Sign With Dodgers in Free Agency

You can now add Kyle Tucker to the laundry list of star players the Dodgers have added in free agency over the past few years. As the gap between Los Angeles and the rest of MLB’s 29 teams continues to grow, so does frustration among fans.

The Dodgers and Tucker agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract on Thursday evening, according to ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan. Tucker had also been linked to the Blue Jays and Mets, both of whom pursued him throughout the offseason, but he, like so many other talented players of late, ended up deciding on Los Angeles.

Tucker, a four-time All-Star and a Gold Glove winning outfielder adds to the bevy of talent, including three former MVPs in Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, in the heart of the Dodgers’ lineup. As the team continues to buy up talent, fans are growing increasingly frustrated as other teams simply can’t keep up.

It’s a trend that’s concerned MLB fans for a while now, and those critical of the Dodgers’ seemingly inexhaustible free agency spending were quick to react on social media. And they weren’t happy.

Players and baseball media are going to tell me that “There isn’t a salary cap problem in baseball” lol. What a joke — Anthony Collazo (@anthonycollazo_) January 16, 2026

1) Shohei Ohtani DH

2) Mookie Betts SS

3) Freddie Freeman 1B

4) Kyle Tucker RF

5) Will Smith C

6) Max Muncy 3B

7) Teoscar Hernandez LF

8) Andy Pages CF

9) Tommy Edman 2B



SP1 Yamamoto

SP2 Snell

SP3 Ohtani

SP4 Glasnow

SP5 Sasaki



CL: Edwin Diaz



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — AT (@YankeeWRLD) January 16, 2026

Kyle Tucker signing with the LA Dodgers is the prime example on why there needs to be a lockout after next season.



The league is going to fall apart and eat itself if something doesn’t change during the next CBA.



Payroll differences are insane — Kody Duncan (@KodyDuncanPGH) January 16, 2026

The MLB is a joke man. Add a salary cap. Kyle Tucker is so lame for doing that 🤷‍♂️ — Dylan Delgatto (@DDelgattoNFL) January 16, 2026

The Kyle Tucker signing is the missing piece for the Dodgers. I think they are the favorites to win the 2026 World Series. — nugget chef (@jayhaykid) January 16, 2026

