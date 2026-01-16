MLB Fans Were Fuming After Kyle Tucker Agreed to Sign With Dodgers in Free Agency
In this story:
You can now add Kyle Tucker to the laundry list of star players the Dodgers have added in free agency over the past few years. As the gap between Los Angeles and the rest of MLB’s 29 teams continues to grow, so does frustration among fans.
The Dodgers and Tucker agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract on Thursday evening, according to ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan. Tucker had also been linked to the Blue Jays and Mets, both of whom pursued him throughout the offseason, but he, like so many other talented players of late, ended up deciding on Los Angeles.
Tucker, a four-time All-Star and a Gold Glove winning outfielder adds to the bevy of talent, including three former MVPs in Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, in the heart of the Dodgers’ lineup. As the team continues to buy up talent, fans are growing increasingly frustrated as other teams simply can’t keep up.
It’s a trend that’s concerned MLB fans for a while now, and those critical of the Dodgers’ seemingly inexhaustible free agency spending were quick to react on social media. And they weren’t happy.
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.Follow Karlras920