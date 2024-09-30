Final Oakland A’s Postgame Awkwardly Pre-Taped Because of ‘Studio Conflicts'
The Oakland Athletics are no more. The A's franchise played its final game under the Oakland banner on Sunday and will now begin its journey towards Las Vegas, with a three-year stop-over in Sacramento.
The team's last few years in Oakland have been a mess with ownership refusing to put together a competetive payroll and the results on the field matching with three consecutive losing sesaons. Between the impending move and the bad baseball, atteandance went in the tank.
And yet somehow the organization found one final way to look silly on the last day of the season as the official postgame show was pre-taped because of "studio conflicts." Hosts Brodie Brazil and Dave Stewart were left recapping their time with the team. Fittingly, the results of the game did not matter.
"Well, after 57 seasons and more than 9,000 baseball games, the A's have played their last contest representing the city of Oakland," said Brazil. "It happened today right there in Seattle. Full disclosure this is Postgame Live, however it's prerecorded. We had some studio conflicts so we don't even know the result of today's baseball game. Just want to be fair, if we don't reference something that just happened, the reason why is that this show is prerecorded."
It's hard to imagine how there was a scheduling conflict for the postgame show for a game that was scheduled back in March, but this is the just how things work for the A's.