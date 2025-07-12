Fired Nationals GM to Buy Fans Beer Before Home Run Derby As Parting Gift
Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo's Sunday firing was not your average executive dismissal.
When they let Rizzo go, the Nationals bid adieu to a figure who had seen almost the entire history of the franchise in D.C.. Washington hired Rizzo before the 2007 season, the team's third after its relocation from Montreal. Several former Montreal Expos and Expos draftees were on the roster at that point.
Gradually, Rizzo helped turn the Nationals into winners and—in 2019—world champions. Perhaps for this reason, the former general manager is giving back to the fans in an unusual way.
"As a way to say thank you to the fans for 19 amazing years with the Washington Nationals, grab a 'Round on Riz' Monday, July 14 before the Home Run Derby at Penn Quarter Sports Tavern or Walter’s Sports Bar," Rizzo said on Instagram through his foundation, referencing two local sports bars. "First round of beer is on us from 5-7 pm. Cheers to an incredible ride!"
Nationals left fielder and designated hitter James Wood will compete in the event in the midst of a stellar season. He will be the first Washington player in the Derby since right fielder Juan Soto in 2022.
Now, thanks to Rizzo, Nationals fans have two economically friendly places to watch their budding star work.