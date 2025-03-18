SI

The Dodgers’ First Pitch of Their 2025 MLB Season Had Everyone Confused

Andy Nesbitt

The Dodgers kicked off their title defense with a pitch clock violation.
The Dodgers kicked off their title defense with a pitch clock violation. / @MLBonFox
In this story:

The 2025 MLB season is officially underway as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs have begun their two-game series in Tokyo.

While the Dodgers are the defending champs and stacked for another title run, the start to their season was a bit of a weird one as right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto didn't get the first pitch off in time and was called for a pitch clock violation.

Fox's announcers, who are calling the game remotely, were first confused by what they were seeing but then A.J. Pierzynski had the perfect line to sum it up, saying: "I did not have on the first pitch of the Dodgers season after winning a World Series, a ball on a pitch clock violation."

Here's how that played out:

Yamamoto ended up walking Ian Happ in that at-bat but got out of the first inning without giving up a run.

The Dodgers currently lead the Cubs, 3-1.

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB