The Dodgers’ First Pitch of Their 2025 MLB Season Had Everyone Confused
The 2025 MLB season is officially underway as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs have begun their two-game series in Tokyo.
While the Dodgers are the defending champs and stacked for another title run, the start to their season was a bit of a weird one as right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto didn't get the first pitch off in time and was called for a pitch clock violation.
Fox's announcers, who are calling the game remotely, were first confused by what they were seeing but then A.J. Pierzynski had the perfect line to sum it up, saying: "I did not have on the first pitch of the Dodgers season after winning a World Series, a ball on a pitch clock violation."
Here's how that played out:
Yamamoto ended up walking Ian Happ in that at-bat but got out of the first inning without giving up a run.
The Dodgers currently lead the Cubs, 3-1.