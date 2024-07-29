Former MLB Relief Pitcher Reyes Moronta Dies in Car Accident in Dominican Republic
Reyes Moronta, a former MLB reliever for four teams from 2017 to 2023, died Sunday in the Dominican Republic. He was 31.
Per multiple reports, Moronta died in a car accident in Villa González—20 miles from his hometown of Santiago de los Caballeros.
"His warm spirit will be missed by all, and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time," the San Francisco Giants—the team for which Moronta pitched the vast majority of his career games—said in a statement.
Moronta signed with the Giants in 2010 and debuted for San Francisco in 2017. He pitched four seasons for the team, including a stellar 2018 where he went 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 65 innings pitched.
Becoming a free agent in 2021, Moronta spent the last two years of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels.