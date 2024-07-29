SI

Former MLB Relief Pitcher Reyes Moronta Dies in Car Accident in Dominican Republic

Patrick Andres

Sep 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Reyes Moronta (59) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Chase Field.
Sep 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Reyes Moronta (59) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Chase Field. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reyes Moronta, a former MLB reliever for four teams from 2017 to 2023, died Sunday in the Dominican Republic. He was 31.

Per multiple reports, Moronta died in a car accident in Villa González—20 miles from his hometown of Santiago de los Caballeros.

"His warm spirit will be missed by all, and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time," the San Francisco Giants—the team for which Moronta pitched the vast majority of his career games—said in a statement.

Moronta signed with the Giants in 2010 and debuted for San Francisco in 2017. He pitched four seasons for the team, including a stellar 2018 where he went 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 65 innings pitched.

Becoming a free agent in 2021, Moronta spent the last two years of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels.

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB