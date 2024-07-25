Francisco Lindor Shared Wholesome Dugout Moments With Daughter During Two-Homer Night
The New York Mets could hardly have scripted a better finale to their two-game series against the New York Yankees Wednesday evening.
Buoyed by a six-run eighth inning, New York's younger squad exploded to a 12-3 win—a win that moved the Mets to 53-48 on the season ahead of a crucial four-game series against the Atlanta Braves.
Shortstop Francisco Lindor was the driving force, going 3-for-6 with two home runs and five RBIs in the rout. During the game, Lindor's wife Katia Reguero Lindor captured footage of her husband celebrating with their daughter during the game.
Francisco is shown high-fiving and waving to his daughter Kalina while returning to the dugout and standing in the on-deck circle.
The Lindor family has had plenty of reason to cheer this season: Francisco is slashing .259/.338/.479 with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs for a team holding down the National League's second wild-card spot.