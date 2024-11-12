SI

Freddie Freeman's Backup Plan If Baseball Didn't Work Out Will Make You Laugh

MLB fans are glad he didn't go down this path and instead stuck with baseball.

Madison Williams

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman talks to Jason and Travis Kelce on "New Heights."
Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman talks to Jason and Travis Kelce on "New Heights." / New Heights/Screengrab
In this story:

Freddie Freeman definitely chose the right career path. He is now a two-time World Series winner, a World Series MVP and a NL MVP, just to name a few of his accomplishments.

But, before baseball, Freeman had another career dream: working as a CPA.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star told Jason and Travis Kelce this secret past dream of his when speaking on New Heights recently. The elder Kelce brother didn't believe him.

"Time out, nobody wants to be a CPA. What are you talking about? You wanted to do taxes?" Jason Kelce said.

Freeman explained that this career idea was sparked by the fact that his dad and uncle ran a CPA business together.

"I wanted to be a CPA. I know it sounds crazy, but I was going to be doing your taxes, you guys," Freeman said, although he admitted he doesn't do his own taxes now.

MLB fans are glad he didn't go down this path and instead stuck with baseball.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB