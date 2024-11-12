Freddie Freeman's Backup Plan If Baseball Didn't Work Out Will Make You Laugh
Freddie Freeman definitely chose the right career path. He is now a two-time World Series winner, a World Series MVP and a NL MVP, just to name a few of his accomplishments.
But, before baseball, Freeman had another career dream: working as a CPA.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star told Jason and Travis Kelce this secret past dream of his when speaking on New Heights recently. The elder Kelce brother didn't believe him.
"Time out, nobody wants to be a CPA. What are you talking about? You wanted to do taxes?" Jason Kelce said.
Freeman explained that this career idea was sparked by the fact that his dad and uncle ran a CPA business together.
"I wanted to be a CPA. I know it sounds crazy, but I was going to be doing your taxes, you guys," Freeman said, although he admitted he doesn't do his own taxes now.
MLB fans are glad he didn't go down this path and instead stuck with baseball.