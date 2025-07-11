Garrett Crochet Reveals Why He Opted Out of Pitching in 2025 MLB All-Star Game
Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet will not pitch in the 2025 All-Star Game next week, MLB announced on Friday. He will be replaced with Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize on the American League roster.
Ahead of the Red Sox's matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays from Fenway Park on Friday, the pitcher explained why:
"For me, it’s just looking at my past four years," Crochet said, via of MassLive's Chris Cotillo. "In 2022, I threw zero innings. In ‘23, I threw 13. Last year, I threw 146. And this year I’m on pace for 200. From my standpoint, it makes no sense to make that 201 to throw in a game that doesn’t determine my team’s fate throughout the season.
"It’s a huge honor to be [selected]," he continued. "I threw last year—with it being my first one. If I were to go next year, I would probably throw. But just with the way my continued growth is, and my workload ceiling, I’d rather not add to it."
Crochet also mentioned that Boston's current spot in the AL playoff hunt impacted his decision to forgo the All-Star Game.
Through 19 starts and 120.1 innings pitched this season, Crochet is 9-4 with a 2.39 ERA while leading MLB in strikeouts with 151. His next scheduled start is on Saturday afternoon against the Rays.