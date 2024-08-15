Giants Announcers Destroy Umps After ‘Unbelievably Bad’ Call Helps Braves
A controversial call during Thursday's game between the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves sparked some backlash from the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast booth.
In the top of the fourth inning, Braves center fielder Michael Harris II was called safe when Giants infielder Casey Schmitt dropped the ball shortly after he tagged second base.
Giants manager Bob Melvin challenged the call. While the replay played out on the broadcast, NBC Sports Bay Area's Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper stated they believed Harris should've easily been called out. After a rather long review, the umpires announced that the original call stood. Harris was ruled safe. This caused Krukow and Kuiper to roast the umpiring crew on the broadcast.
"That's unbelievably bad. That's a terrible call," the broadcasting duo said. "Marvin Hudson and Adrian Johnson crews, wake up. Brutal."
Although Schmitt was given an error for what happened at second base, the Giants managed to hold the Braves scoreless in the fourth inning after this debacle.