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Logan Webb’s Best Shot to Conquer Aaron Judge on MLB’s Opening Night

The Giants ace is opening the season against baseball’s best hitter, and their past matchups dictate how he should approach their showdowns Wednesday night. 
Tom Verducci|
Logan Webb led the majors with 207 strikeouts last year while striking out an NL-high 224 batters.
Logan Webb led the majors with 207 strikeouts last year while striking out an NL-high 224 batters. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

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New York YankeesSan Francisco Giants

When Logan Webb faces Aaron Judge on Wednesday night in the 2026 MLB season opener, he better not leave a pitch in the center lane of the strike zone. The Giants righthander knows too well what his WBC teammate and Yankees slugger does with those pitches.

Judge is 3-for-7 against Webb. All three hits are extra-base hits—a double and two home runs. All three hits resulted from center-lane strikes by Webb, two on sinkers and one on a changeup. You could throw a coffee can over the location of those pitches:

Logan Webb vs. Aaron Judge, extra-base hits pitch locations
MLB

You might think those pitches appear to be good pitches for Webb, a groundball pitcher who throws 57% sinkers and changeups. They are not.

Firstly, Webb is at his best working just below the strike zone, not just above its bottom rail. Batters last year hit .299 and slugged .441 against his low strikes (bottom third of the zone). Both rates ranked 58th among starting pitchers.

Secondly, any in-zone fastball thrown to Judge is asking for trouble. Judge destroys fastballs over the plate. Last year, Judge recorded the highest slugging percentage against in-zone heaters by any player in any year over the past 16 seasons with a minimum of 2,000 pitches faced. He also has the second highest such slug (2022) and the third highest (’17) over that span. 

Highest SLG vs. In-Zone Fastballs, 2010–25

Year

SLG

1. Aaron Judge

2025

.964

2. Aaron Judge

2022

.896

3. Aaron Judge

2017

.886

4. Josh Hamilton

2010

.885

That slug last year for Judge against fastballs in the zone is absurd. The average MLB hitter slugs .467 on those pitches. Judge’s slug was more than double the MLB average.

So how should Webb approach Judge? Play keep-away; changeups and sweepers in the bottom far corner of the strike zone. Here are the pitch locations of the four times Webb retired Judge—three times on strikeouts.

Logan Webb vs. Aaron Judge, outs pitch locations
MLB

I highlighted the tiny box in that bottom far corner of the strike zone that pitchers must pierce to keep Judge in the park. Anywhere else? Well, just look at the risk in trying any other spot in the strike zone against Judge:

Judge vs. In-Zone Pitches, 2025

SLG

Down and away box

.471

Everywhere else

.964

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Tom Verducci
TOM VERDUCCI

Tom Verducci is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who has covered Major League Baseball since 1981. He also serves as an analyst for FOX Sports and the MLB Network; is a New York Times best-selling author; and cohosts The Book of Joe podcast with Joe Maddon. A five-time Emmy Award winner across three categories (studio analyst, reporter, short form writing) and nominated in a fourth (game analyst), he is a three-time National Sportswriter of the Year winner, two-time National Magazine Award finalist, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient. Verducci is a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame, Baseball Writers Association of America (including past New York chapter chairman) and a Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 1993. He also is the only writer to be a game analyst for World Series telecasts. He lives in New Jersey with his wife, with whom he has two children.

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