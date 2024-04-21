San Francisco Giants Pull Off Trade for Pitcher with Toronto Blue Jays
Things haven't quite gone as expected to start the year for the San Francisco Giants.
After not making the playoffs for two straight seasons, they made a major push this winter to get high-quality players that would get them into contention to be playing in the fall.
So far, that hasn't been the case.
After their 7-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, they now sit at 10-12 and are tied for third in their division.
There is still plenty of baseball left to be played, but the front office recognized there was a weakness in their pitching staff which sits 28th in the league with a 4.97 ERA.
According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants made a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays for pitcher Mitch White.
The 29-year-old has been used as both a starter and reliever at the Major League level and holds a career ERA of 4.99 over his 62 appearances.
He was originally taken in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers and first made his debut in 2020 before being shipped to the Blue Jays at the trade deadline in 2022.
During his time with the Dodgers, he had an ERA+ of 116 over his 38 appearances and 14 starts, but struggled when he got to Toronto after battling injuries to his elbow.
The Giants placed Alex Cobb on the 60-day injured list to clear a spot for White.
There is no current information about what was given up to get back the right-hander, but San Francisco has now added another arm to their pitching unit that has struggled to start 2024 so far.