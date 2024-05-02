Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Slugger Has Reaction That Reflects Everyone's Thoughts

It's been a tough time on the offensive end for the San Francisco Giants and one of their sluggers reacted in a way that just about everyone rooting for this team felt.

Brad Wakai

Apr 26, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Jorge Soler (2)
Apr 26, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Jorge Soler (2) / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants have not been able to get things going offensively this season.

Through their 32 games, they have only scored 121 runs, putting them at 20th in the league. Their average of just 3.78 runs per game has made it extremely difficult for them to string together victories.

They were expecting way more after adding high-profile players this winter to boost the potential of their lineup, but so far, that has not translated.

On Wednesday, all those frustrations came boiling over when the Giants were held to two runs on five hits and leaving four runners on base.

High-priced offseason addition, Jorge Soler, has taken a lot of criticism for his lack of performance, something that he fully accepts and is working to get right.

He thought he might have found something when he ripped a ball 110.7 mph, but unfortunately, it went right into the glove of the third baseman for an out.

That was just about all Soler could take as he lifted his bat above his head and promptly snapped it over his leg.

Many fans out there and players in the dugout likely felt the same way that their slugger did after watching such a well-hit ball end up as an out.

It feels like that's been happening a lot for San Francisco and the snapped bat was an indicator that they have had enough.

Maybe that was the reaction needed to get things back on track.

The Giants were able to end their three-game slate against the Boston Red Sox with a 3-1 win in the finale after dropping the first two.

Three runs certainly isn't something that can be pointed to as an example where the floodgates opened, but the team also had six hits against a very good pitching staff and did enough to earn a victory.

Soler also got a hit when he singled to left field.

Hopefully he can start to get going soon and the frustration of him snapping his bat allows him to put the cold stretches behind him so he can move forward.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai