San Francisco Giants Slugger Has Reaction That Reflects Everyone's Thoughts
The San Francisco Giants have not been able to get things going offensively this season.
Through their 32 games, they have only scored 121 runs, putting them at 20th in the league. Their average of just 3.78 runs per game has made it extremely difficult for them to string together victories.
They were expecting way more after adding high-profile players this winter to boost the potential of their lineup, but so far, that has not translated.
On Wednesday, all those frustrations came boiling over when the Giants were held to two runs on five hits and leaving four runners on base.
High-priced offseason addition, Jorge Soler, has taken a lot of criticism for his lack of performance, something that he fully accepts and is working to get right.
He thought he might have found something when he ripped a ball 110.7 mph, but unfortunately, it went right into the glove of the third baseman for an out.
That was just about all Soler could take as he lifted his bat above his head and promptly snapped it over his leg.
Many fans out there and players in the dugout likely felt the same way that their slugger did after watching such a well-hit ball end up as an out.
It feels like that's been happening a lot for San Francisco and the snapped bat was an indicator that they have had enough.
Maybe that was the reaction needed to get things back on track.
The Giants were able to end their three-game slate against the Boston Red Sox with a 3-1 win in the finale after dropping the first two.
Three runs certainly isn't something that can be pointed to as an example where the floodgates opened, but the team also had six hits against a very good pitching staff and did enough to earn a victory.
Soler also got a hit when he singled to left field.
Hopefully he can start to get going soon and the frustration of him snapping his bat allows him to put the cold stretches behind him so he can move forward.