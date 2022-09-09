Skip to main content

SF Giants: Brewers scoreboard operator jokes about Joc Pederson's Fantasy Football expertise

SF Giants outfielder Joc Pederson got into some Fantasy Football-related drama earlier this season, and the Brewers scoreboard operator took notice.

The SF Giants were in Milwaukee for a doubleheader on Thursday against the Brewers. During the game, Milwaukee's scoreboard operator earned a highlight on the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast for their "Player Trivia" about Giants outfielder Joc Pederson.

When Pederson came to the plate, the Brewers scoreboard said Pederson was "Very familiar with the bench/IR rules in fantasy football." Of course, Pederson was in the middle of some fantasy football drama earlier this season when Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham found Pederson prior to a game and slapped him across the face.

Pham received a three-game suspension for slapping Pederson, but was not remorseful after the incident, telling USA Today's Bob Nightengale that "Joc deserved to be slapped," adding, "There were about 100 people that thanked me after slapping him."

Pederson explained that their disagreement stemmed from a fantasy football league they both had played in where Pederson added several productive players to his roster by moving injured players to the injured reserve (a.k.a. IR). Pham expressed displeasure in the league's group chat with Pederson's decision, but Joc was adamant that everything he did was within the rules (it was). The fantasy league has reformed this season without Pham.

Besides this strange storyline, Pederson has had an excellent first season with the Giants. He was selected to the second All-Star game of his career this summer and is hitting .267/.346/.519 with 21 home runs in 112 games. Over his nine-year MLB career, Pederson has 169 career home runs and a .236/.333/.468 triple-slash.

Pham, on the other hand, has been less productive this season, struggling with the Reds before he was traded to the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named later or cash at the trade deadline. Pham has a .248/.321/.394 line this season, with 16 home runs in 123 games. Pham emerged as one of the best outfielders in MLB back in 2017 with the Cardinals, but injuries have hampered his production over the past few seasons.

Credit the Brewers stadium staff for taking advantage of one of the stranger stories of the season to add an entertaining joke to their scoreboard on Thursday when SF Giants outfielder Joc Pederson came to the plate.

