SF Giants: Broadcaster Johnny Doskow receives a big-league callup

Players are far from the only people who can make their big-league debuts in September. Longtime Sacramento River Cats play-by-play announcer Johnny Doskow will be on his first MLB broadcast on Wednesday, joining Dave Flemming for the SF Giants radio call on KNBR 680 AM. NBC Sports Bay Area Giants insider Alex Pavlovic tweeted that 15 players had already congratulated Doskow on the milestone.

Doskow has been a minor-league broadcaster for more than 25 years. He started his career as the voice of the High Desert Mavericks back in 1996. In 1998, Doskow became the voice of the Fresno Grizzlies before taking over broadcasting duties for the River Cats in 2000. Over his tenure with the River Cats, Doskow has called roughly 3,000 games and watched hundreds of big leaguers work their way through the highest level of the minors. Now, he gets to share in the experience of reaching the pinnacle of his profession.

Doskow should be able to offer fantastic insight on several players on the Giants roster. San Francisco has recently promoted players like Willie Calhoun, Cole Waites, and Thomas Szapucki, who Doskow has seen firsthand at Triple-A.

With the Giants out of postseason contention and likely set to give several young players opportunities to prove themselves over the final few weeks of the season, Johnny Doskow should be a fantastic addition to the SF Giants broadcast team.