SF Giants: Brandon Crawford nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

The SF Giants announced that they nominated shortstop Brandon Crawford for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award. The award is given annually to the player who best represents the game of baseball through their character, community involvement, philanthropy, and other positive contributions.

Each team makes a nomination who is then considered by a panel that includes commissioner Rob Manfred, representatives from the award's sponsor (Capital One), employees of MLB-affiliated media, and Roberto Clemente's children. placed into consideration. There is also an online fan vote, which counts for one vote on the committee.

Crawford has had a down 2022 on the field. After signing a two-year, $32 million extension last year, Crawford is hitting just .228/.309/.350 with eight home runs in 98 games. With that said, Crawford's offensive slump has not prevented him from continuing his work off the field.

A Mountain View, California native, Crawford was raised a Giants fan in Pleasanton and has emphasized connecting with the community since he made his MLB debut with the Giants back in 2011. The team's press release describes Crawford as a "humble and soft-spoken shortstop [who] has found ways to give back in meaningful and impactful ways to the people and community who helped to shape his life."

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Crawford and his wife Jalynne Crawford have been involved in several philanthropic projects in recent years. They have held the Crawford Family Golf Tournament, which has raised more than $250k for ALS research, annually since 2019. Crawford and his wife also played a part in the Giants' Childhood Cancer Awareness Day programs, providing “Position to Win” t-shirts for children and their families who are facing a cancer diagnosis.

Last season, Crawford worked with the Giants Community Fund, the Good Tidings Foundation, and the San Francisco Recreation & Park Department to renovate a baseball field in the Hunters Point neighborhood of San Francisco that is now used by Junior Giants, the free, non-competitive youth baseball and softball program run by the Giants Community Fund.

The Roberto Clemente Award has been given out since 1971, although it was originally named the "Commissioner's Award" before it was renamed after Clemente in 1973 to honor the Hall of Famer. Clemente was well known for his activism and philanthropic work throughout his 18-year MLB career and tragically died in a plane crash on New Year's Eve in 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

The Giants will recognize Crawford during a pre-game ceremony on Friday, September 16. There are more details about Crawford's off-field work available over on MLB.com alongside a list of the 29 other nominees. Fans can already cast their votes here (or click this link for a Spanish version).