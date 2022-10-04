SF Giants: Tommy La Stella had two Achilles surgeries last offseason

The SF Giants have not gotten the production from infielder Tommy La Stella that they expected when they signed him to a three-year, $18.75 million contract prior to the 2021 season. Injuries have hampered La Stella throughout his Giants tenure, but it was revealed this week that he has dealt with even more severe issues than previously known. The Giants shared that La Stella underwent surgery on his left Achilles last offseason, however, manager Gabe Kapler revealed to reporters on Monday that he actually underwent surgery on both his left and right Achilles.

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants shut La Stella down for the season a few weeks ago and his future with the team remains uncertain. Giants beat writer Susan Slusser believes the team will cut La Stella before the start of next season. Further supporting that point, the Giants sent La Stella home early while the rest of the injured players on the roster remained with the team.

Kapler told reporters on Monday that the Giants still view La Stella as a part of their plans in 2023, and that the decision to send him home early was not reflective of the team's opinion of the veteran as a player.

"He's still very much a part of this team," Kapler said. "The last conversation was exactly as you might expect, it was let's get ready for '23 and work your ass off and put yourself in position to be a great baseball player for the Giants next year."

Kapler cited La Stella's injuries as the likely culprit behind his 2022 season. Achilles surgeries are known to cause athletes issues well after they are able to return to the field. While La Stella hit just .250/.308/.405 in 2021, his production plummeted even further this season. In 60 games player, La Stella posted a .239/.282/.350 line with just two home runs.

"High quality at-bats, looking for pitches to drive, laying off the pitches that you can't, and then tuning up the athleticism as much as he can possibly do," Kapler explained was the team's hopes for La Stella in 2023. However, set to turn 34 in January, it seems unreasonable to have high expectations for the veteran infielder next season.

La Stella was already limited defensively prior to the surgeries, really only a viable defender at second and first base. However, he was borderline unplayable in the field this season, grading as a below-average defender at every position he played. Even if his bat can rebound to his 2021 levels, will the Giants be willing to keep La Stella on the roster if he is only able to play designated hitter?

The SF Giants have some big decisions to make this offseason. The future of Tommy La Stella is one of the most pressing questions facing the front office. He has a fully guaranteed $11 million salary for 2023, but with several other options, particularly between the infield and DH, already on the roster, San Francisco could easily decide to release La Stella to use his roster spot on a different player.