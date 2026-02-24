Giants Start Logan Webb, Post Lineup for Angels Spring Training Showdown

The San Francisco Giants don't get a trophy for having the best record in the Cactus League, but they're playing like they're shooting for a championship.

The Giants are undefeated after three games in spring training, and they will put that record on the line when they travel to Tempe, Ariz., to take on the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The Giants are putting their ace on the mound as he prepares to leave the team and head to join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic in early March.

Tuesday’s game will start at 1:10 p.m. mountain time and 12:10 p.m. pacific time.

Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Angels

San Francisco Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Tempe Diablo Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

Time: 1:10 p.m. MT/12:10 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: None. The game can be heard via Audiocast.

Records: Giants: 3-0; Angels: 1-2

Giants Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb: 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Webb has been one of the most durable pitchers in baseball, as he has logged at least 200 innings in each of the past three seasons and finished in the top seven in National League Cy Young voting in each of the past four seasons. He is making the first of what is expected to be two appearances for San Francisco before he joins Team USA for the world baseball classic in March.

Giants Batting Order

1. CF Jung Hoo Lee

2. RF Jared Oliva

3. LF Heliot Ramos

4. C Patrick Bailey

5. 1B Jerar Encarnacion

6. DH Jake Holton

7. 2B Nate Furman

8. SS Christian Koss

9. 3B Casey Schmitt

Giants Injuries

San Francisco Giants pitcher Joel Peguero. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

RHP Joel Peguero: His left hamstring tightness is progressing and he should be able to begin a throwing program in the next week.

LHP Sam Hentges: The Giants signed him knowing he missed all of 2025 with right knee surgery and would need a slower ramp-up in spring training.

RHP Jason Foley: San Francisco signed the former Tigers closer with the idea that he would be ready at midseason after anterior capsule surgery in his right shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Rowan Wick: Signed earlier this month, he’ll miss the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Randy Rodríguez: He suffered an elbow injury late last season and had Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the season and is on the 60-day injured list.

San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule, Results

San Francisco Giants catcher Daniel Susac. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.

Feb 21 San Francisco 10, Seattle 5

Feb 22 San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb 23 San Francisco 6, Athletics 2

Feb 24 at Los Angeles Angles, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast at SFGiants.com

Feb 25 at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 26 vs. Colorado Rockies, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 27 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

Feb 28 at Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR

March 1 vs. San Diego Padres, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 2 at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 3 vs. Team USA, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR/ESPN

March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA

March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT

March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA

March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT

March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT

March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT

Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream