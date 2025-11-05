Giants Prospect Parks Harber Listed Among Hottest Arizona Fall League Stars
San Francisco Giants infield prospect Parks Harber continues to distinguish himself as the organization’s top performing prospect in the Arizona Fall League.
Recently, Harber was named to the Baseball America (subscription required) Hot List for the fourth week of AFL action for his performance with the Scottsdale Scorpions.
The publication pointed out his incredible week. He slashed .571/.647/.857 (8-for-14), with two runs scored, four doubles, three RBI, three walks and three strikeouts.
Harber is a potential selection for the Fall Stars Game, which is set for Sunday at 5 p.m. pacific time and will be broadcast on MLB.com.
Parks Harber’s Terrific AFL Season
In 13 games Harber is slashing .409/.544/.773 with a 1.317 OPS. The only Scottsdale batter with better numbers is top Detroit Tigers prospect Max Anderson, who is slashing .486/.648/.919 with a 1.567 OPS. Harber also has three home runs and 10 RBI, along with seven doubles. He has walked (11) nearly as many times as he has struck out (15).
Baseball America’s staff wrote that Harber has the skills to challenge for MLB playing time in the next two years. But as a third baseman, he’ll have to find a spot at a different position with Matt Chapman installed at the hot corner.
The Giants acquired Harber, catcher Jesus Rodriguez, right-handed pitcher Trystan Vrieling and left-handed pitcher Carlos De La Rosa from the New York Yankees for reliever Camilo Doval at the trade deadline. The undrafted North Carolina star was assigned to High-A Eugene, and he continued to build on an impressive start to the 2025 season.
He slashed .333/.454/.644 with a 1.098 OPS, with seven home runs and 24 RBI in just 25 games. He spent more than a month on the IL at Hudson Valley and Eugene. His full slash in 79 games was .323/.420/.550 with a .970 OPS, with 13 home runs and 64 RBI.
The Scorpions are heading into the home stretch of the AFL season. Scottsdale is at Mesa on Tuesday, followed by a trip to Surprise on Wednesday, another trip to Mesa on Thursday and a trip to Glendale on Friday. Giants prospects are playing alongside prospects from the Washington Nationals, the New York Mets, the Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers.
The other Giants prospects that have played in the AFL are shortstop Maui Ahuna, infielder Walker Martin, and pitchers Spencer Miles, Ricardo Estrada, Ryan Murphy, Juan Sanchez and Jose Perez.