Giants Sign Former Guardians Outfielder Will Brennan to Stoke More Competition

While the San Francisco Giants feel comfortable with their projected starting outfielders, they added additional depth on Sunday with the signing of Will Brennan.

Brennan, formerly of the Cleveland Guardians, was signed to a one-year Major League deal, which put him on the 40-man roster. That puts him in direct competition with the outfielders that will back up left fielder Heliot Ramos, center fielder Harrison Bader and right fielder Jung Hoo Lee.

The potential backups include Jerar Encarnacion, Drew Gilbert, Luis Matos and Grant McCray.

San Francisco made room for Brennan by moving pitcher Mason Wick to the 60-day injured list. Brennan still has minor league options remaining, which could make him less of a threat to players like Encarnacion and Matos, who do not have minor league options remaining. Plus, Brennan had Tommy John surgery last June and may need time to build up.

About Will Brennan

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Wick signed a free agent deal with the Giants earlier this week but had Tommy John surgery last season and will need time to build up. Ironically, when Wick signed with San Francisco, the Giants moved to another pitcher they signed in the offseason, right-hander Jason Foley, to the 60-day IL as he is recovering from shoulder surgery. Players on the 60-day IL don't count against the team's 40-man roster.

Brennan made his Major League debut with the Cleveland Guardians in 2022, as he played 11 games that season. In 2023 and 2024 he held down a regular gig with Cleveland, as he played in 152 games across those two seasons. That is the bulk of his Major League experience.

Last season he played just six games in the Majors. He went on the injured list in late May with left forearm inflammation and then had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow which ended his season. Position players tend to recover faster from the procedure than pitchers. But Brennan may need more time to get ready to handle throws from the outfield.

Across his four MLB seasons he slashed .267/.307/.373 with 14 home runs and 79 RBI. Brennan was Cleveland’s eighth round pick in the 2019 MLB draft out of Kansas State University.

Position players have reported to Giants spring training in Scottsdale, Ariz., with their exhibition opener coming up next week.

