Giants Spring Training Roster Filled with Talent, Possibility Entering 2026 Season

The San Francisco Giants begin spring training on Tuesday in Scottsdale, Ariz., the first stop on the quest to a potential playoff berth.

Pitchers and catchers will work out for the first time at their facility, with position players to follow a few days later. Home games will be played at Scottsdale Stadium. For Arizona-based Giants fans, it will be their first chance to interact with players who joined the team after spring training last year, including star slugger Rafael Devers.

For most Giants fans, it will be their first chance to interact with players that were acquired during the offseason, including pitchers Tyler Mahle and Adrian Houser, along with new center fielder Harrison Bader. Top prospect Bryce Eldridge is in for his second big league camp, but his first as a member of the 40-man roster.

Looking Ahead to 2026

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Giants have not been to the playoff since the 2021 season, when they won the National League West under then-manager Gabe Kapler. Since then, the Giants have been the definition of an average team, including an 81-81 record in the first year under president of baseball operations and Giants legend Buster Posey.

But the biggest move in the offseason was firing manager Bob Melvin and hiring University of Tennessee coach Tony Vitello to replace him. It’s the boldest move of Posey’s brief tenure. Vitello has no professional baseball experience as a player or coach, but he has two former managers to lean on in coaches Jayce Tingler and Ron Washington.

That’s not to mention the return of former manager Bruce Bochy as a special advisor. Between him and Dusty Baker, that’s more than 4,000 managerial victories for Vitello to tap into.

San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Roster

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

40-Man Roster

Pitchers: Tristan Beck, Hayden Birdsong, Spencer Bivens, JT Brubaker, José Buttó, Jason Foley, Matt Gage, Sam Hentges, Adrian Houser, Tyler Mahle, Trevor McDonald, Erik Miller, Joel Peguero, Robbie Ray, Randy Rodríguez, Landen Roupp, Reiver Sanmartin, Carson Seymour, Blade Tidwell, Ryan Walker, Logan Webb, Carson Whisenhunt, Keaton Winn.

Catchers: Patrick Bailey, Jesus Rodriguez, Daniel Susac.

Infielders: Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, Bryce Eldridge, Tyler Fitzgerald, Christian Koss, Casey Schmitt.

Outfielders: Harrison Bader, Jerar Encarnacion, Drew Gilbert, Jung Hoo Lee, Luis Matos, Grant McCray, Heliot Ramos.

Designated Hitter: Rafael Devers.

Non-Roster Invitees

Pitchers: Will Bednar, Michael Fulmer, Trent Harris, Caleb Kilian, Nick Margevicius, Wilkin Ramos, Juan Sanchez, Gregory Santos

Catchers: Diego Cartaya, Eric Haase, Logan Porter

Infielders: Osleivis Basabe, Nate Furman, Parks Harber, Jake Holton, Buddy Kennedy

Outfielders: Victor Bericoto, Bo Davidson, Jared Oliva

