What the San Francisco Giants are Quietly Prioritizing in Bullpen Roles

The San Francisco Giants were already behind the curve when it came to their bullpen entering spring training.

Randy Rodriguez is out for the season after Tommy John surgery. He was one of the best relievers in baseball last season and was an All-Star. But the surgery keeps him out for the season. The Giants are also without Camilo Doval after trading him at last year’s deadline. The return was solid, but he would come in handy right now.

Here are three things the Giants are quietly prioritizing when it comes to bullpen roles as spring training continues in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Closer Back-Up Plan

San Francisco Giants pitcher Tristan Beck. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Barring a complete collapse this spring, Ryan Walker should be the closer going into the regular season. He’s the most experienced healthy option and he’s been clear all offseason — he wants the job. He had two quality stretches last season. But he lost the job in between, first to Doval and then to Rodriguez after the trade.

Closer is a tricky job. It doesn’t take much for a pitcher to lose it. After he blew a save on April 20 of last season, he regained the job briefly in May before Doval took over. From May 25 to Aug. 24, he didn’t record a save. He was still used, but he wasn’t given the ball in that situation. Now, San Francisco doesn’t have much of a choice.

San Francisco is using camp to quietly put together a back-up plan in case Walker falters again. Expect Spencer Bivens and Tristan Beck to be a part of that plan. They’re the only returning relievers that recorded saves last season. Until Jason Foley is healthy, watch those two closely this spring.

Keeping the Carsons

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carson Whisenhunt. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Carson Seymour and Carson Whisenhunt need to stick in the Majors this year. They’ve both matured to the point where returning either to the minor leagues really doesn’t do them — or the Giants — much good. So, San Francisco will give both plenty of opportunities to prove they’re right for the role, as there really aren’t spots in the starting rotation.

Seymour logged 13 relief appearances out of his 16 games, as he went 1-3 with a 4.75 ERA. Whisenhunt started five games and went 2-1 with a 5.01 ERA. It’s easy to see Seymour emerging as a bridge option to the high-leverage arms and Whisenhunt settling into a multi-inning option.

The Set-Up Men

San Francisco Giants pitcher Erik Miller. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

If the Giants are cultivating Bivens and Beck as potential closing options on the down low, it makes sense they would be the set-up men. The problem is the pair don’t have much experience in the area as they combined for five holds last season. With Walker, Doval and Rodriguez on the roster for most of the season, the trio dominated that category. Plus, Tyler Rogers was traded at the deadline too.

So, who fits into that role if Bivens and Beck can’t do it? That may be the most important question of spring training. It could be José Buttó, who was acquired in a trade last year. It could be Joel Peguero, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury. Erik Miller is also a name to watch here, too. He missed half the season due to an injury but can help in this department.