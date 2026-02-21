What We’re Actually Learning from Giants Pitchers and Catchers

The San Francisco Giants are set to begin their exhibition game slate at spring training on Saturday when they head to Peoria, Ariz., to face the Seattle Mariners.

The pitchers and the catchers have been in camp for more than a week, and the coaching staff and media observers have learned plenty about the staff and the backstops entering spring training games. Now, manager Tony Vitello and his staff will start seeing on-field results to go along with what they’ve seen on the back fields.

Here are a few things the Giants have learned so far.

The Carsons Came to Play

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carson Seymour. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

For the past couple of years, the Giants have been waiting for their “Carsons” to be ready for the Show. Both Carson Seymour and Carson Whisenhunt have made their MLB debuts in the past two seasons. Now, it’s time for them to stick on the opening day roster and elevate their games.

For Whisenhunt, he’s shown off a clear uptick in velocity in spring training. During a live batting practice, he shocked some observers by hitting 97 mph on the Trackman. The left-hander only hit as high as 95 mph in a game last season and averaged just under 93 mph. He said changes in his mechanics have helped him unlock some velocity that could be key to him making the team.

For Seymour, it’s about getting his strikeout rate up. He got off to a good start in his live batting practice by striking out Luis Arráez, who strikes out less than 50 times a season. He settled into more of a bullpen role last year and saw his strikeout rate — which was eye-popping in the minor leagues — take a hit. He only struck out 26 hitters in 36 innings. In the minors he was used to striking out more than a hitter an inning.

Both pitchers have a starter’s make-up and could crash the rotation one day. Ideally, they would both make the staff and be long relief options to start the season.

Ryan Walker Has to Be the Closer

San Francisco Giants pitcher Ryan Walker. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Ryan Walker has been clear since January that he wants to be the closer. He wants the pressure, he wants the stakes and he believes he can excel in the role over a full season. Former Giants reliever Sergio Romo recently said that he believes Walker can be an All-Star.

San Francisco needs that kind of season from Walker because they’ll be walking a tightrope in the ninth inning if he doesn’t.

Two other relievers are returning from last season with saves. Spencer Bivens had three and Tristan Beck had two. There are other pitchers that have the stuff to do it short-term, such as José Buttó. But the best competition for Walker is Jason Foley, who had 28 saves with Detroit in 2024 and missed most of last season with surgery on his right shoulder. The anterior capsule surgery means he won’t be ready until mid-season.

San Francisco doesn’t have much experienced coverage behind Walker. So, they’re banking that he’s the guy that can get it done.

The Catching Backup Spot Has Real Stakes

San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Catcher Patrick Bailey is one of the best defensive catchers in baseball. He’s already won two National League Gold Gloves and while San Francisco wants better offense from him, his defense is hard to find. But Bailey has also had injury issues the past two seasons, so finding a capable backup is key.

Daniel Susac has an interesting connection to the Giants. His older brother, Andrew, was Buster Posey’s back-up at one time. So, he has familiarity with the organization and is part of the reason San Francisco traded for him after he was picked in the Rule 5 Draft. Because of that, Susac must make the 26-man roster or be offered back to Minnesota.

Jesus Rodriguez joined the Giants as part of the Camilo Doval trade. The long-time Yankees farmhand has a lifetime slash of .309/.395/.453. That’s intriguing offense, even if he only has 32 career home runs in 406 games. He’s never played in a Major League game, so San Francisco could stash him in the minors, so they don’t have to give Susac back. That assumes Susac does enough to win the job. Susac is a career .280 hitter in the minors.

This competition has real stakes for the Giants.